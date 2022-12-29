WATCH: NASA Crash Tests eVTOL Aircraft Of The Future

NASA researchers completed a full-scale crash test of an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) concept vehicle at the agency’s Landing and Impact Research (LandIR) facility at NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. The eVTOL was a ‘Lift+Cruise’ test article developed by the Revolutionary Vertical Left Technology (RVLT) project. The test is the latest effort by NASA to advance research that will help ensure safety in the next generation of aircraft electric microplanes and helicopters that carry a small number of passengers across short distances.

The craft was hoisted into the air, then released with pyrotechnic cutters, the model swung forward and down back to the Earth with a loud crash. “The test was a great success for the crash-worthiness team at Langley,” said Justin Littell, research assistant for Langley’s Structural Dynamics Branch. “We successfully tested the eVTOL vehicle concept representing a six-passenger, high wing, overhead mass, multiple rotor vehicle, obtaining more than 200 channels of data, and collecting over 20 onboard and off-board camera views.”