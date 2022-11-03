WATCH: NASA Discover Largest Meteor Impact Crater On Mars Since Exploration Began

Scientists only later learned the cause of that quake: a meteoroid strike estimated to be one of the biggest seen on Mars since NASA began exploring the cosmos.

What’s more, the meteoroid excavated boulder-size chunks of ice buried closer to the Martian equator than ever found before a discovery with implications for NASA’s future plans to send astronauts to the Red Planet.

Scientists determined the quake resulted from a meteoroid impact when they looked at before-and-after images from NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) and spotted a new, yawning crater a rare opportunity to see how a large impact shook the ground on Mars.

The impact, in a region called Amazonis Planitia, blasted a crater roughly 492 feet (150 meters) across and 70 feet (21 meters) deep. Some of the ejecta thrown by the impact flew as far as 23 miles (37 kilometres) away.