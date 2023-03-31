WATCH: NASA Scientists Probing 'Biggest Ever' Gamma-ray Burst

NASA scientists have been studying what they believe may be a one in 10,000 years Gamma-ray burst from another galaxy, one of the most powerful explosions in the history of the universe. The record-breaking Gamma-ray burst, known as BOAT GRB, erupted in October 2022.

It was a burst whose afterglow was captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. Gamma-ray bursts are the most powerful class of explosions in the universe. Astronomers think most occur when the core of a massive star runs out of nuclear fuel, collapses under its own weight, and forms a black hole.