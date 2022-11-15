WATCH: NASA's Revolutionary LOFTID Heat Shield Completes Successful Splashdown

NASA have successfully conducted a test of its LOFTID heat shield while launching the third in a series of polar-orbiting weather satellites on 10 November 2022.

The launch was undertaken via a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. NASA’s Low-Earth Orbit Flight Test of an Inflatable Decelerator, or LOFTID, is a test of inflatable heat shield technology that could one day help land astronauts on Mars.