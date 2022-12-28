WATCH: NASA's SWOT satellite will shed light on how climate change is impacting Earth's water

We may soon be able to track how the amount of water on our planet changes over time, thanks to a NASA satellite. A SpaceX rocket launched on Friday, 16 December 2022, carrying a satellite designed to conduct the first global survey of Earth's surface waters.

Story continues below Advertisement

It is hoped that the Surface Water and Ocean Topography satellite (SWOT) could shed new light on rising sea levels and climate change. Over three years, SWOT will take high-definition measurements of oceans, lakes, reservoirs, and rivers over 90 per cent of the world's surface. The radar sweeps of the planet are expected to enable researchers to better trace fluctuations in the planet's rivers and lakes during seasonal changes and major weather events.