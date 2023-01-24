WATCH: New Device Can Keep You Healthy By Testing As You Go To The Toilet

It debuted at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January 2022. The U-Scan sits hygienically within any toilet bowl and can unlock a wealth of health information in your daily urine. With more than 3000 metabolites, urine is an extraordinary witness to assess and monitor one’s health.

A new device promises it can help ensure you stay in good health via an unusual method - monitoring your pee. Health tech firm Withings’ U-Scan is billed as a breakthrough in-home biomarker analysis platform and a miniaturised health lab.

Just 90 mm in diameter, the rechargeable U-Scan reader is engineered to distinguish between external liquid and urine and automatically funnel samples for analysis. It can analyse pH, vitamin C and ketone levels and help you monitor your metabolic intake to optimise your daily hydration and nutrients.

The U-Scan can even recommend workouts, dietary suggestions, and recipes to achieve identified goals. When working, a pump is activated when a thermal sensor detects the presence of urine, which starts a sample’s fluidic journey within a microfluidic circuit.

After its collection, the urine sample is injected into a test pod where the chemical reaction is read by an optical module which can even detect who is going to the loo thanks to a stream ID feature that detects the movement and distance of the stream.