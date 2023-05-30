WATCH: New electric charging station unveiled in Kenya

Riders can have their batteries charged to 80% in less than an hour for an affordable fee.

"The rider will come in with their battery, their own battery and we will be able to charge it for them. So, we are able to charge from 20 to 80% charge in less than an hour at a very affordable fee. So the cost, or the target cost is to be able to spend less on every 80 kilometre. So, approximately, we are talking of less than 150 shillings (approximately one USD, ed.) for a fully charged battery", said Habib Cyril , Roam Project Manager.

The "Roam Hub" initiative is the latest attempt at decarbonize Kenya's transport sector. The project manager believes the future is electric.