WATCH: New Exhibition Showcases Photographer's Travels Around Arctic 'Polar Silk Road'

Paired with opportunities for trade and access to oil and gas extraction, conflicts are already beginning to arise over ownership and access to this newfound treasure. Austrian artist and photographer Gregor Sailer’s new exhibition documents our complex the wide-reaching impacts of climate change.

Climate change causing the melting of Arctic Sea ice is opening a channel known as ‘The Polar Silk Road’ a phenomenon documented in a new exhibition opening at the Natural History Museum in London.

It showcases 67 images of manmade structures captured across four countries in the Arctic circle. From isolated research centres to Icelandic geothermal power stations, Gregor documents the changes taking place across the Arctic as people increasingly build on, exploit and research it.

He says: “Global warming and its impacts in the Arctic is a topical issue that affects us all, even if it is geographically far away. This northern-most region of the world has been profoundly affected by the climate crisis, making scientific research there more urgent”.

Gregor visited Canada, Norway, and Greenland and noticed the changes already taking place due to climate change. He also visited the NATO Underground Naval Base in Norway - a trip that took him four years to secure permission to photograph.