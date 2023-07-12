WATCH: New Luxury Solar-Powered Resort In Fiji Includes A Fleet Of Zero-Emission Yachts

Electric boatbuilder Silent Yachts is opening a luxury resort in Fiji powered entirely by solar energy. Silent Resorts, the exclusive partner of Silent Yachts, announced the upcoming location of its second luxury resort following the successful launch of their 100% solar-powered marina and residence resort in the Bahamas.

Located on a stunning private island in the Fijian archipelago, the second Silent Resort includes an array of sustainable beachfront residences and an impressive fleet of zero-emission vessels. Nestled amid the jungle and sandy beaches will be 28 Silent Estate Residences with either four, five, or six bedrooms as well as 14 two-bedroom Silent Marina Residences and 10 two-bedroom Silent Beach Club Residences. Each abode is managed by Silent and comes with a number of other perks, too.