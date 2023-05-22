WATCH: Newquay Zoo's red panda gets new playmate

Newquay Zoo’s resident red panda, Seren, has a new pal in the shape of 11-month-old red panda Sundara. While red pandas are shy by nature, the two females have already been spotted playing together, high up in the trees of their enclosure. Red pandas are native to the forests and mountains of northern Myanmar and Western Nepal.

They spend most of their life in trees feeding on bamboo shoots and leaves, along with some fruits and blossoms. Megan McEvoy, Newquay Zoo Carnivore Keeper, said: “After losing male red panda Rowan last year, we were keen for Seren to have a new companion to share her enclosure with.