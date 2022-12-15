WATCH: Nigerian dog owners gather for 4th Lagos Dog Carnival

Hundreds of pets and their owners came together Saturday (Dec.10) for the fourth edition of the festival.

Border Collies, Pugs, and richly covered Lhasa Apsos, dogs were the stars during the latest Lagos Dog carnival.

Aside from the celebrations, the organizer wanted dog welfare to receive more widespread attention, send a strong message to support, promote, and adopt dogs.

"Why Lagos Dog Carnival, because we have to celebrate pet parents, we have to celebrate the humans that take care of dogs tirelessly," Jackie Idimogu said.

"Since the dogs cannot express themselves vocally by saying thank you, we created Lagos Dog Carnival to create the humans that take care of these dogs, and also give awards to these dogs, it’s a way of appreciating people for the love they show to their animals," the animal rights activist added.