WATCH: Orange blossom water brings pride, flavour to Tunisia

Every March, sour orange trees are in full bloom in Nabeul, the Tunisian city known for this fruit which is also called 'bigarade orange'. Samia Marzoug is busy harvesting the flowers off the trees in her yard. The flowers are sought for their strong and sublime fragrance. In Tunisia, they are widely used in the preparation of meals.

"I am in front of my house and I am picking orange blossoms. It [the orange tree] gives me 16 kilos [of orange blossoms] every year which allows me to obtain 16 litres [of orange blossom water]. It is for me and my children. We use it in the kitchen, we [use it in] cooking. It's a tradition and that's [the way] it is every year," said Samia Atig Marzoug, a retiree. Using artisanal distillation techniques, two extracts are obtained. Flower water which is used for cooking and neroli, the essential oil used in the making of perfumes. "March is the season of the orange blossom. It is the period of production. The orange blossom comes from everywhere. The flowers bloom along with the sunlight. We distill 24/24. The alembic [a still used for distillation of liquids] does not stop, day and night. At this time, with Ramadan, it is a great pleasure [to do it]. I don't want this dream to stop. It is a delight. The smell of orange blossoms gives us a great feeling of well-being," said Rania Mansour, a distiller.