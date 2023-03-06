WATCH: Oregon Zoo's Seals Get Into 'Shape' With New Fitness Routine

Oregon Zoo's Seals Get Into 'Shape' With New Fitness Routine. While many of us have already given up on our New Year fitness drives, harbour seals at Oregon Zoo have been earning their fish suppers with a new activity - shape training.

Care staff in the zoo’s marine life area have been working with harbour seals Tongass, Atty, and Kaya on recognising specific shapes both above and below the water. Each seal is assigned their own shape - Tongass the star, Atty the moon and Kaya the triangle. When senior keeper Nicole Nicassio-Hiskey gives them a cue, they dive below the surface and head toward an underwater viewing window where other keepers are holding shapes against the glass.