WATCH: Oregon Zoo's tiniest penguin goes for her very first swim!

Rumicha the baby penguin has had her very first swim! Rumicha, which means pebble in Quechua language, is the youngest member of the Humboldt penguin family at Oregon Zoo. She is now interacting more with care staff as she gets older, but she’s still in the nest with her parents most of the time.

However, she’s now taking her first steps - or rather strokes - towards independence by venturing into the water. The young penguin hatched on 29 March — the first Humboldt chick to hatch at the Oregon Zoo since 2020 and the 192nd since the zoo began breeding the threatened species in the 1980s. She’s growing fast will be nearly as tall as the adult penguins soon, but still easy to tell apart by her plumage.