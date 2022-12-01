WATCH: Organizers declare global 4-day work week pilot a success

CNN reports that a global pilot program testing a four-day workweek found that the change is good for business.

According to the organizers of 4 Day Week Global, a majority of the 33 companies testing the schedule said it would be unlikely they would return to a standard workweek. Approximately 97% of the 495 employees who participated in the pilot program said they wanted to continue with a four-day workweek. .

CNN reports that most of the participating companies were

based in the United States and Ireland. Workers who participated in a follow-up survey , reported lower levels of stress, , fatigue, insomnia and burnout. They also reported improvements in, both physical and mental health.