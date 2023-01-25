Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: Paris Fashion Week- Louis Vuitton installation wows tourists on Champs-Élysées

Image: Supplied

Image: Supplied

Published 1h ago

Share

Tourists and Parisians alike can't help but look up when they pass the Louis Vuitton luxury brand shop on the Champs Élysées in Paris as a giant inflatable mannequin depicting Japanese contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama decorates the flagship store.

In keeping with the dots that typify her art, her effigy is seen "painting" dots that adorn the building.

Story continues below Advertisement

This year's collaboration with Yayoi Kusama marks the fashion house's second time working with the now 93-year-old artist following their first joint venture in 2012.

Related Topics:

Fashion Trends

Share