Monday, December 5, 2022

WATCH: People start to celebrate Christmas season

Picture: Boxer Ngwenya

Published 2h ago

Around the world, people are marking the holiday season in different ways. In the Vatican, a Christmas tree was lit up in its famous St. Peter’s square.

In Bethlehem, Palestine, where Jesus was supposedly born, holidaymakers gathered for another Christmas tree display and a re-enactment of a nativity scene.

And in Italy, visitors were able to attend the country’s landmark Christmas market in Bolzano without worrying about COVID-19 restrictions. The first time that they were able to do so since the pandemic began.

