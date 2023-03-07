WATCH: Philadelphia Zoo Celebrates Birth Of Two Endangered Sloth Bear Cubs

Staff at Philadelphia Zoo are celebrating the birth of two adorable sloth bear cubs an important milestone for a species listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Born to mum Kayla and dad Bhalu on 2 January, 2023, the cubs are thriving with mother taking incredible care of them behind-the-scenes in their den.

The Zoo team are closely monitoring them using a streaming camera inside the den to ensure mom and cubs have a quiet space to bond and grow. Kayla is showing great maternal behavior and has been in constant physical contact with the infants since birth. The cubs are tiny at birth, weighing only about a pound and are essentially helpless, and rely completely on their mother for care.