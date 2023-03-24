WATCH: Pickle Bundles Of Joy! Houston Zoo's 90-Year-Old Tortoise Becomes A First Time Dad

Pickle Bundles Of Joy! Houston Zoo's 90-Year-Old Tortoise Becomes A First Time Dad. Mr. Pickles, a 90 year old radiated tortoise, is the oldest animal at the Houston Zoo - yet he has become a first-time father to three little Pickles. The trio of new tortoises have been named Dill, Gherkin, and Jalapeño.

Mr. Pickles, is the most genetically valuable radiated tortoise in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP). He has been at the Zoo for 36 years and has been with his companion, Mrs. Pickles, since she arrived in 1996. The young tortoises will remain behind the scenes in the Reptile and Amphibian House until they are big enough to safely join their parents.