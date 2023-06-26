WATCH: Raging Bull! Birmingham's Bovine Statue Named After Ozzy Osbourne

A bull named after rock legend Ozzy Osbourne is to find a permanent home outside Birmingham New Street station. Originally destined for the scrapheap after its starring role in last year’s Commonwealth Games opening ceremony, a huge campaign began to save the much-loved mechanical bull. After spending some time underneath a tarpaulin in a car park, then going into storage over winter this February, Network Rail announced it could provide the perfect home for the big beast, pride of place inside Birmingham New Street station to be admired by thousands of passengers every day.

After a public vote the bull was named Ozzy after the Black Sabbath frontman - who grew up in the suburb of Aston. The musician told the BBC: "I've just been told that they've chosen my name to name the bull, which is going to be in the station I believe in Birmingham. “Thank you for all your votes. I don't know what to say any more. I'm thrilled to bits. God bless you all. I'm Birmingham forever."