WATCH: Rare baby giant anteater born at Chester Zoo

A rare baby giant anteater has been born at Chester Zoo. The yet-to-be-named youngster is only the third of its kind to be born at the zoo in its 92-year history. Hidden cameras in the anteater’s den captured the birth showing the baby born safely onto the ground before climbing onto mum only a few moments later.

Experts say the pup will now cling to its mum’s back for around 10 months, where its matching stripe on its fur keeps it camouflaged, until it is ready to walk, explore and find food independently. David White, Team Manager in charge of caring for giant anteaters at the zoo, says the baby’s mum, Bliss, is doing an “excellent job”.