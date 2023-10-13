WATCH: Record-Breaking Pumpkin Named World's Largest Ever At California Weigh-Off

At the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California on Monday a colossal pumpkin broke the world record tipping the scales at a staggering 2,749 pounds - becoming the world’s largest.

Travis Gienger from Minnesota, the defending champion of Half Moon Bay, who previously established the North American record in the 2022 competition, is the mastermind behind this 'Godzilla gourd'. Travis and pumpkin fans were stunned and delighted that the prior world record of 2,702 pounds, set in 2021 during a competition in Italy, had been beaten.