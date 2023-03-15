Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: Record early start again for Tokyo's cherry blossoms

Image: Supplied

Image: Supplied

Published 56m ago

Share

Visitors to Tokyo's Ueno park are enjoying the cherry blossom earlier than usual this season.

The country's meteorologists have linked the increasingly early blooms to climate change while temperatures in Tokyo have been unseasonably mild in recent days.

The flowering season is traditionally celebrated with hanami, or viewing parties, with picnics organised beneath the trees.

In recent years these parties were put on halt due to COVID-19 restrictions and the streams of tourists which usually flood into the country were kept out with strict border closures.

Borders reopened last October and Tokyo parks announced that blossom revellers would be allowed to gather freely for the first time since 2019.

Related Topics:

environmenttourism

Share