WATCH: Researchers develop soft robotic hand that can grasp 'like a human'

Researchers have designed a low-cost, energy-efficient robotic hand that can grasp a range of objects – and not drop them using just the movement of its wrist and the feeling in its ‘skin’. A team from the University of Cambridge designed the soft, 3D-printed robotic hand. Although it cannot independently move its fingers but can still carry out a range of complex movements.

Grasping objects of different sizes, shapes and textures is a problem that is easy for a human, but challenging for a robot. The robot hand was trained to grasp different objects and was able to predict whether it would drop them by using the information provided by sensors placed on its ‘skin’. This type of passive movement makes the robot far easier to control and far more energy-efficient than robots with fully motorised fingers.