WATCH: Revived Orient Express Unveils Ultra-Luxurious Presidential Suite

The iconic train is synonymous with glamour and featured in Agatha Christie's timeless 1934 murder mystery novel. Now, the train which was formally used a long-distance passenger train service in 1883, is undergoing a sleek update including an ultra-luxurious new Presidential Suite.

Stunning designs have been unveiled for an Orient Express train being restored to its former glory.

French firm Accor is restoring 17 original Orient Express carriages – formerly known as ‘Nostalgie-Istanbul-Orient-Express’ - dating from the 1920s to 1930s with a new service due to launch in Paris in 2024. The restoration designs were unveiled at the Design Miami/2022 fair in Miami Beach, Florida.

The train’s stunning Presidential Suite occupies an entire train car of the former Nostalgie-Istanbul-Orient-Express and is described as a space of ‘unprecedented dimensions: 69ft (21m) long and 9ft (three metres) wide’. A highlight of the 55-sq-m (592 sq ft) suite is the ‘LX’ luxury Orient Express cabin dating from 1929.

Billed as a ‘unique collector’s item’, it holds two beds and is adorned with solid mahogany and fully-restored marquetry from the Nostalgie-Istanbul-Orient-Express. Inside the suite’s ‘spacious’ second bedroom, passengers will find that it’s furnished in embroidered velvet and features custom-made furniture and an elegant bathroom that pays tribute to the French furniture maker Albert-Armand Rateau.