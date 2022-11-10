Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, November 10, 2022

WATCH: Rolex Makes History With World’s Most Water Resistant Watch That Can Withstand Depths Of Up To 36,000 Feet

Image: Supplied

Published 2h ago

Rolex has made history by creating the world’s most water resistant watch.

The Rolex Deepsea Challenge can withstand mind-boggling depths of up to 11,000m or 36,090ft underwater which measures almost 7 miles.

The burly dive watch is the latest production version of the experimental watch which was attached to the hull of the submersible piloted to the bottom of the Mariana Trench – the deepest point of the world’s oceans – by film director James Cameron in 2012.

To test the watch, Rolex turned to long-term partner diving partner, Comex to develop “an ultra-high-pressure tank capable of reproducing a test pressure equivalent to that exerted by water at a depth of 13,750 metres”.

The giant 50mm watch is 23mm thick, of which 9.5mm is sapphire crystal glass. Crafted from RLX titanium, and equipped with a helium escape valve and the Ringlock system it is capable of accompanying divers in any environment – during freedives, submersible dives or in hyperbaric chambers. The watch will have a price tag of £21,850.

