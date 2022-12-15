WATCH: Rome unveils second sustainably-lit Christmas tree

The six-metre tree, powered by six bicycles connected to a power generator, will light up Rome's city hall and its square until January 6.

Rome unveiled on Tuesday its second eco-friendly, low-impact Christmas tree, installed in Campidoglio Square.

City Council President and promoter of the event, Svetlana Celli, said the eco-friendly initiative is "symbolic but efficient" and "also a signal of peace and hope."

During the unveiling, Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri, President of the City Council Svetlana Celli, as well as several councillors and private citizens used bicycle power to light up the tree.

The initiative follows the inauguration of Rome's most important Christmas tree placed in the central Piazza Venezia, a 27-metre pine from northern Italy, powered by two solar panels.