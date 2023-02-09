WATCH: RZSS welcomes two koala joeys at Edinburgh Zoo

Two adorable koala joeys have been born at Edinburgh Zoo. The joeys were born to mums Kalari and Inala and only recently started to emerge from the pouch where newborn koalas spend their first few months.
Keepers at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) confirmed the youngsters are both female. They are the only Queensland koalas in the UK which makes the newborns extra special.
Lorna Hughes, Animal Team Leader at RZSS, said: “With their species facing many threats in the wild, the two new girls give our charity an incredibly exciting opportunity to engage and inspire even more visitors to help protect, value and love wildlife around the world.”
The names of the joeys will be chosen by RZSS supporters in the coming weeks.