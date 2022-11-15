WATCH: SA cricketing legend Herschelle Gibbs flexes his golfing muscle for charity

South African cricketing legend Herschelle Gibbs joins us for episode one of Signature Holes in Cape Town & The Winelands in Support of Cupcakes of HOPE. The first thing that comes to mind when you hear that name is an electric fielder at backward point, and a hard-hitting opening batsman. Herschelle played 90 Tests, 248 ODI's, 23 T20's and 36 IPL matches.

The Location... King David Mowbray is situated in the leafy suburb of Pinelands, Cape Town, South Africa. Played underneath the watchful eye of Table Mountain, King David Mowbray is a parkland course dating back to 1910, which provides an excellent test of golf for players of all abilities. As a multiple host of the South African Open, the layout can be set up to test the very best golfers in the country. This weeks Signature Hole at King David Mowbray is the 18th, a 410 metre par 4 SI 5.

Cupcakes of HOPE is a Non-Profit Company (NPC 2012/103028/08) and a Public Benefit Organisation (PBO930053726), and their aim is to raise awareness and funds for families in need of medical assistance, they do this through their love of baking cupcakes… To support this incredible charity, GOAT Golf will be running a crowd-funding campaign during the entire series to help Cupcakes of Hope raise funds to support the medical bills of children with cancer. Click here to donate to this incredible organisation. There are also six four balls up for grabs for all those who donate. Follow us on your preferred social media platform and keep an eye out for the next guest on Signature Holes in Cape Town and The Winelands, in support of Cupcakes of HOPE