WATCH: Samba schools rehearse in the streets of Rio de Janeiro

Samba schools have been rehearsing in the streets ahead of the main event scheduled for February 19th and 20th .

Each year samba schools choose a theme for their parade. Themes vary from tributes to artists, countries and cultures to social issues.

“I think Salgueiro’s show (this year, Ed.) talks about all these things, people who judge others and say what they are doing is wrong without even looking at themselves first. It’s a thought for everybody”, said 37 year old Patrick Carvalho, choreographer at Salgueiro Samba School.

Salgueiro Samba School will bring a message of freedom and love to tens of thousands of spectators reflecting the bitter political divide that continues to roil the country after the elections last December.