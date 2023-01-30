WATCH: Scientists complete huge survey of Milky Way

Astronomers have released a huge survey of the galactic plane of the Milky Way containing a staggering 3.32 billion celestial objects — arguably the largest such catalogue so far.

The data for this unprecedented survey were taken with the Dark Energy Camera at the NSF’s Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile. The Milky Way Galaxy contains hundreds of billions of stars, star-forming regions, and dark clouds of dust and gas. Collecting these objects for study is a mammoth task that took two years to complete and produced more than 10 terabytes of data from 21,400 individual exposures.