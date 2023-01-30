Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, January 30, 2023

WATCH: Sculptures in Japan and Slovenia transform ice into winter palaces and statues

Published 40m ago

A winter festival featuring about 30 ice sculptures has been drawing tourists to a hot spring resort in Japan's northern prefecture of Hokkaido.

The annual Ice Fall Festival got underway on Saturday in the Sounkyo hot spring resort in the town of Kamikawa.

In Slovenia, 240 ice sculptors working in teams carved out 30 new creations on Saturday.

Families visiting the 31st King Matjaž Castles festival at Črna na Koroškem near the Austrian border enjoyed lots of natural snow and a chance to socialise without COVID-19 restrictions.

