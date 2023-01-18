WATCH: Secrets Of glassfrogs disappearing acts revealed

Scientists have discovered how glassfrogs - known for their highly transparent undersides and muscles - perform their “disappearing acts”.

Glassfrogs, which live in the American tropics, are nocturnal amphibians that spend their days sleeping upside down on translucent leaves that match the color of their backs - a common camouflage tactic. Their tummies, however, show something surprising: translucent skin and muscle that allows their bones and organs to be visible, giving the glassfrog its name.