WATCH: Small village in Belgium wins EuroMillions jackpot of €143 million

In a small village in Belgium, a group of 165 people won hundreds of thousands of euros right in time for the holiday season. The winners are from the small village of Olmen in the province of Antwerp. And on Tuesday, they learned that they had all won the EuroMillions lottery after each contributing €15.

Story continues below Advertisement

They will now receive roughly €870,000 each. According to Wim Van Broekhoven, the manager of the newspaper store, De Pershoek Olmen, many of the winners were shocked by the prize. And that "almost half of the winners" stopped by his store after the announcement.

The winners’ accounts will be credited with their portion of the €143 million prize since the amount is too large to be paid out in cash. While the money came as a shock to many recipients, some said they already knew what they'll do with the amount. One person said they will split it among their three children and eight grandchildren.

Story continues below Advertisement