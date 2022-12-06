WATCH: 'Smart Bandage' Leads Winners Of James Dyson Awards

This year, Sir James Dyson has selected two global winners, each receiving £30,000, and one runner-up, receiving £5,000 in prize money. The International winner of the James Dyson Award is the SmartHEAL, invented by Tomasz Raczynski, Dominik Baraniecki and Piotr Walter.

British inventor and entrepreneur Sir James Dyson has given out his 2022 Awards to impressive young engineers and scientists.

The SmartHeal is a precise, affordable, and scalable smart pH sensor for dressings that monitors the pH of a wound, allowing doctors and nurses to detect infection without removing the dressing, and therefore without disrupting the tissue.

A sustainability prize has been given to Swaleh Owais and Reiten Cheng, the inventors of Polyformer, a low cost machine that turns plastic bottles into 3D printer filament.

Finally, the runner up was named as Ivvy, invented by Charlotte Blancke. Charlotte invented Ivvy - a portable Intravenous drip device - to help the daughter of a colleague of her mother. Congratulations to all the winners!