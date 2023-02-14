WATCH: Smart Locket Mimics The Heartbeat Of Someone You Love Wherever You Are

Created by TheTouchX, the stylish piece features a feedback motor that lets you match your partner's heartbeat with yours on your chest. On the front of the pendant is a tiny display of an imperfectly-shaped heart meant to represent each beat.

Couples can give the gift of their heartbeat this Valentine's Day - in the form of a locket. A company has designed an electronic locket that can mimic the rhythm of the heartbeat of someone you love.

To capture the correct rhythm of the other person’s heart, users will have to use the compatible ‘Feel’ app and place their finger on the back camera of the phone over the flashlight. The app will record the heartbeats, which you will need to send to TheTouch Locket to upload onto the locket.

“TheTouch Locket is great for people in dangerous professions such as Military, EMS, Police, etc., as well for anyone for whom their loved one’s heartbeat is very special." explain the company.

The pendant has a replaceable battery and can last an average of six years. Furthermore, the company claims it can last for life and is even meant to be passed down through generations.