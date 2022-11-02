WATCH: Snoop is back with a brand new rap- this time for kids

Over the years we have certainly seen Snoop Dogg feature in a range of different things. From Movies to businesses, there seems to be no limit on the range of one of the best rappers of all time.
This time around, Snoop has teamed up with Emmy-nominated producer Claude Brooks and Emmy-nominated singer/songwriter October London on the project titled Doggyland – Kids Songs and Nursery Rhymes, which dropped on YouTube.
Aimed at toddlers and young children, the show features a colourful cast of dogs, led by Bow Wizzle, which is voiced by Snoop. "As a father, grandfather and long time youth football coach, it's always been important to me to build positive and educational environments for all children.
We wanted to bring our show to YouTube and YouTube Kids which provides free access to everyone, so all the kids can enjoy it."