WATCH: South African artists return with the Grammy Award

A small number of fans waited at the Oliver Tambo airport in Johannesburg to greet Grammy award winners Zakes Bantwini, Wouter Kellerman and songstress Nomcebo Zikode who returned home on Friday. The trio's collaboration song 'Bayethe' won the best global music performance at the Grammy Awards held Sunday in Los Angeles.

"It is an incredible honour and privilege to be received like this by our own people," said Nomcebo Zikode. 'Bayethe', which means 'hail' in the local Zulu language, combines traditional African beats, Zulu lyrics and the flute. The victory provided a brief distraction for South Africans who are otherwise facing record power cuts, high unemployment and rampant crime.