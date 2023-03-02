WATCH: Spanish Police Recover Stolen Drawings Made By 18-Year-Old Salvador Dalí

Two stolen drawings created by surrealist painter Salvador Dalí have been recovered by Spanish police. The 100-year-old pieces were stolen last year in a burglary in Barcelona.

The two drawings were created to illustrate the book Les Gràcies de l’Empordà (The Empordà’s Graces in Catalan) on the request of its author Pere Coromines. Created in 1922, Dalí was aged just 18-years-old at the time. Police detained three brothers, aged 50, 53 and 55, who allegedly targeted homes in Barcelona’s high-end neighbourhoods that held fine art and luxury goods.