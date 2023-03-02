WATCH: Spanish Police Recover Stolen Drawings Made By 18-Year-Old Salvador Dalí

Two stolen drawings created by surrealist painter Salvador Dalí have been recovered by Spanish police. The 100-year-old pieces were stolen last year in a burglary in Barcelona.
The two drawings were created to illustrate the book Les Gràcies de l’Empordà (The Empordà’s Graces in Catalan) on the request of its author Pere Coromines. Created in 1922, Dalí was aged just 18-years-old at the time. Police detained three brothers, aged 50, 53 and 55, who allegedly targeted homes in Barcelona’s high-end neighbourhoods that held fine art and luxury goods.
They also seized other art works including graphic works by fellow Spanish artist Joan Miro, luxury watches and valuable coins and banknotes. The Dalí charcoal drawings, pastoral scenes on brown paper and valued around $300,000 were authenticated by the Gala-Salvador Dali Foundation, which manages the Surrealist’s legacy.
Police detained two other people for receiving stolen goods. The three alleged burglars were released on bail ahead of a trial, while the two others were freed pending their trial.