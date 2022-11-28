Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, November 28, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Watch: Spanish volunteers start collection drive for food banks

Image: Supplied

Image: Supplied

Published 1h ago

Share

Under the slogan 'Eating Should Not Be a Luxury', volunteers started the annual food donation drive for Spain's network of food banks.

Like in many other countries, people are struggling with food price increases and rampant inflation, caused in part by the war in Ukraine.

Story continues below Advertisement

An investigation published in June 2022 by the University of Barcelona showed that 2.5 million Spanish homes did not have daily access to 'healthy and nutritious food'.

In last year’s donation drive, 4.5 million kilograms of food were distributed. It's hoped that this year they can surpass that level, before the collection ends on 6 December.

Related Topics:

charity

Share