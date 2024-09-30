WATCH: Springboks team up with Reach For A Dream to make Isabella’s dream come true

The Springboks not only lifted the coveted Rugby Championship trophy after their defeat over Argentina at the weekend, they also made the dream of a young girl come true by giving her a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to walk the team onto the pitch, in front of thousands of people inside the stadium and the millions more watching on screen. The Reach For A Dream Foundation, an organisation that helps makes dreams come true for children living with life-threatening illnesses, shared how 10-year-old East London resident, Isabella Esterhuyse, dreamt of meeting the rugby champs.

"Living with cancer, rugby has always been her source of strength. This moment isn’t just about meeting her heroes—it’s a testament to Isabella’s incredible courage, showing us all that even in life’s toughest moments, hope can make dreams come true," the foundation said in a post on Facebook. An excited Isabella Esterhuyse on the field. Picture: Reach For A Dream Foundation

Isabella received a letter from the Springboks a few days before the big match, informing her that she was going to escort the players onto the field. The emotional little lady tears up as she reads the letter. "You will be the mascot for the Springbok's game as they step onto the field and sing the National Anthem,“ the letter read.

Her family was also invited to share in the experience with her as they met the entire team. In the clip, Bok captain Siya Kolisi, gives Isabella some words of encouragement. Watch more below: