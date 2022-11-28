WATCH: Street marshals in Qatar keep fans entertained at the World Cup

Lighting up the streets of Doha since the beginning of the World Cup, Last Mile street marshals have played a key role in guiding fans out of the stadiums and directing them to the city's four metro lines. But owing to their unique approach to the role, these migrant workers -- many of whom are Kenyan-- have managed to turn a simple job into one of the tournament's most popular attractions.

"I am really excited about it because I am interacting with people from all walks of life, whom I have never met before, and I am really enjoying it", said Jerry Kipkoech. Their enthusiasm has quickly seen them turn into firm fan favourites, and people are always willing to join in with the fun. One Kenyan marshal's street performance went viral on the internet. He's now known simply as Metro Man.