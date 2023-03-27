WATCH: Streets artists in Goma use walls to appeal for peace

Street artists in Goma in eastern DRC are using the walls of the city to appeal for peace in a region plagued by violence. According to the Council on Foreign Relations in the US, there are more than one hundred armed groups operating in the eastern region of the country.

“We have a problem here. We have found that people discriminate and others are violent. That’s why we make these paintings, to call people to live together. Through these paintings, we also want to show people that violence and discrimination are not good. We want to show people the ideal and the importance of living together for the benefit of all”, said Didier Kawende , an artist campaigning against violence. The artists are urging others to reject violence and unite. But behind the upbeat attitude lies the disturbing reality of frequent violence led by armed groups, namely the M23.