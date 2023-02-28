WATCH: Sustainable Clothing Firm Ecoalf Decorate Store With Recycled Plastic Glacier

Sustainable clothing firm Ecoalf has teamed up with Nagami design studio to use 3D printing to create a new installation that represents the melting of the poles at their new store in Las Rozas Village in Madrid.

Following Ecoalf’s values of innovation, design, and sustainability, the installation is completely printed from 100% recycled plastic using the latest 3D technology to replicate a melting glacier. The walls, shelves, and display tables are made from recycled plastic, giving a second life to 3.3 tonnes of it.