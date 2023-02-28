WATCH: Sustainable Clothing Firm Ecoalf Decorate Store With Recycled Plastic Glacier

Sustainable clothing firm Ecoalf has teamed up with Nagami design studio to use 3D printing to create a new installation that represents the melting of the poles at their new store in Las Rozas Village in Madrid.
Following Ecoalf’s values of innovation, design, and sustainability, the installation is completely printed from 100% recycled plastic using the latest 3D technology to replicate a melting glacier. The walls, shelves, and display tables are made from recycled plastic, giving a second life to 3.3 tonnes of it.
All the elements have been produced in Spain to reduce CO2 emissions and the entire space is recyclable at the end of its lifecycle. The installation wraps around the 90 m2 space and will be used to display Ecoalf’s garments, accessories, and footwear all made from recycled and low-impact materials.
Manuel Jiménez García, Co-Founder & CEO of Nagami says: “We urgently need to rethink the way we produce and consume to provoke a real change in the industry. Today, 3D printing allows us to bring to life spaces that before were unimaginable, produced locally not only by using recycled materials, but establishing production chains .that are cleaner, more sustainable and flexible. And this is already a reality.”