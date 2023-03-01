WATCH: Swiss Artist Gerry Hofstetter Lights Up Odesa To Mark Anniversary Of War In Ukraine

Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter lit up the Budynok Russova building - as well as others around the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa as part of a show marking the 1st anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.
The light show in Odesa was one of several in cities across Ukraine from 22 to 27 February staged as part of the tour “Commemoration. Light for hope”.
It included Ukrainian symbols of defiance and projections honouring the victims of the invasion. Hofstetter is a world-renowned artist from Switzerland. He travels all over the world to implement light art projects of all sizes.
During his regular shows, he aims to encourage audiences to contemplate how our planet can develop in an environmentally-friendly, sustainable manner.