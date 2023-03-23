WATCH: The Bat Who Lived! Toronto Zoo's Newest Winged Arrival Is Recovers After Traumatic Birth

She was humanely euthaniSed due to the significant nature of the injury and the very poor chance of making a recovery. The Zoo’s African Rainforest team immediately stepped in to begin hand-rearing the pup, now named Jesse in honour of his mom. He received around-the-clock care, including feedings every four hours: the Zoo’s Nutrition team designed a special milk formula that is made fresh every 24 hours just for him.

In late January, African straw-coloured fruit bat Jessica gave birth. At 18 years old (the average life expectancy for this species), she was one of the oldest straw-coloured fruit bats to give birth in human care. As a result of her advanced age and the weight of the pup - a sixth of her 300 gram bodyweight - Jessica experienced a critical injury after giving birth.

Hand-rearing cases like Jesse are undertaken with the intention of returning the animal to their natural social group once they are ready. Jesse will return to the bat colony once he is stronger and more independent, and will be introduced to them slowly over time to ensure his safety. Until then, it is important to simulate what his mother would have done, including grooming him to keep him healthy and clean.

The tactile stimulation also provides comfort and seems to be enjoyed by the little bat. Keepers have created a ‘sock mama’ for him while he is in his incubator, which has a wing flap that he roosts beneath, just like he would have with his mum. Happily, the zoo also welcomed another straw-coloured fruit bat pup recently, and both mom and pup appear to be doing well.

So, when Jesse is older and introduced to the colony in a few months he will have a little buddy. Straw-coloured fruit bats are listed as Near Threatened by the IUCN and the Toronto Zoo participates in the AZA’s Straw-Colored Fruit Bat Species Survival Plan.