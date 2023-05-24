WATCH: The 'Fetes Galantes' return to Versailles

In powdered wigs, feathered tricorns and embroidered dresses, around 750 people attended the Fêtes Galantes on Monday evening, an annual gathering of lovers of history and Baroque-style costumes at the Palace of Versailles, to the west of Paris.

"The pleasure is to wear the right costume in the right place", explains Bruno Martinon, retired, sporting an "opera costume" in turquoise velvet which required "eight months of work", and a headdress feathered, about forty centimetres high.