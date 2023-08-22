WATCH: This one-of-a-kind giraffe was born without spots at US zoo

Unless you have a heart of ice, no one can resist a cute animal, and this spotless giraffe is no exception. While giraffes are known for their long necks, their spots are also a distinctive feature. This is one of the rarest sights in the animal kingdom and has appeared in a Tennessee zoo. This giraffe is believed to be the world’s only singularly coloured giraffe.

The Tennessee-based Brights zoo says the giraffe is one of a kind, as giraffes are very rarely born without their spots, which serve as a form of camouflage in the wild. A spotless giraffe is not something you hear about every day, and neither is a sun bear that looks like a human being in an animal costume. Earlier this month, a sun bear in a Chinese zoo made headlines after a video of the bear went viral, with many speculating that the bear could be a person in an animal costume due to the way it is standing upright and the appearance of bagging skin. The US zoo said the unusual birth of the spotless giraffe would help highlight the challenges faced by giraffes around the world.