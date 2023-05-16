WATCH: Tiny tortoise shell-ebrates first birthday with gigantic cousin tortoises

A tiny turtle in Australia has celebrated its first birthday. Tiny Tim, a resident at the Australian Reptile Park celebrated with his gigantic cousins, Hugo and Estrella, the Galapagos tortoises.

The little tortoise became an internet sensation last year when a video of him eating a giant strawberry that was bigger than him at the time went viral. Since then, Tiny Tim has captured the hearts of staff and visitors at the Australian Reptile Park with his playful personality and adventurous spirit.