Tuesday, May 16, 2023

WATCH: Tiny tortoise shell-ebrates first birthday with gigantic cousin tortoises

Published 52m ago

A tiny turtle in Australia has celebrated its first birthday. Tiny Tim, a resident at the Australian Reptile Park celebrated with his gigantic cousins, Hugo and Estrella, the Galapagos tortoises.

The little tortoise became an internet sensation last year when a video of him eating a giant strawberry that was bigger than him at the time went viral. Since then, Tiny Tim has captured the hearts of staff and visitors at the Australian Reptile Park with his playful personality and adventurous spirit.

To mark his first birthday, zookeepers organised a special birthday party where the tortoises went on a stroll (albeit a very slow one) together throughout the Main Park area with visitors watching in amazement at how little Tiny Tim is compared to his much older cousins. As a special first birthday treat, the little Indian Star tortoise was given another gigantic strawberry for him to munch on.

