WATCH: Tourism specialists flock to London for the World Travel Market

After two difficult years, the global travel industry is coming back together in London for the 2022 World Travel Market. The trade event is taking place between the 7th and 9th November in the ExCeL Centre, a venue which was transformed into a large-scale field hospital at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Story continues below Advertisement

Now the building hosts travel industry representatives from across the world, who are showcasing how tourism has evolved in recent years to meet the demands of a new market. Juliette Losardo, the event’s Exhibition Director, told Euronews that the pandemic gave those in the industry the chance to “sit back and ask ourselves how would we do things differently,” creating space for conversations about sustainability. Between January and July this year, global tourism measured at 60 per cent of its pre-pandemic levels, with an estimated 470 million people travelling.

But world leaders flock to the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, there is pressure on nations to build up infrastructure for green tourism. Morocco’s Minister of Tourism, Fatim-Zahra Ammor, told Euronews: “We are working on green tourism because it’s important and this is also something that meets consumer needs. After Covid, everyone is looking for green tourism, eco-tourism and this is one of our priorities in the future and it will be part of the future road map that we’re working on currently.”